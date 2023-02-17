Home / News / India /  ‘Better before privatisation’: EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy tweets on Air India
Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy on Friday took to Twitter to complain about services of Tata-owned Air India, saying that the airline was "better before privatisation".

In a series of tweets, he said that he was fed up with Air India after the flight AI 687 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed.

Replying to one of the tweets, Air India said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons.

"Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation...," he said.

Further, Debroy said it is a conscious decision that given a choice he will never fly Air India in the foreseeable future.

"This is much worse than pre-privatisation days. No one seems to be responsible. STD changing ever 15 minutes. Staff at counter continuously changing statements. @airindiain," he said.

Debroy also said that more planes being ordered doesn't automatically improve service.

"Mumbai-Delhi AI 687 Has been hell, not heaven. For four hours at the gate, More delays at this rate, Customer service with a dose of leaven. @airindiain," he said.

Responding to Debroy, Air India, in a tweet, said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons and it will depart at 2000 hours. "Please be assured, our team is trying its best to assist all passengers".

However, Debroy replied saying the team is not assisting any passengers.

"Do you want me to tweet a video of angry passengers? If they want to assist, I suggest tea/coffee to passengers waiting for 4 hours now. And true information," he tweeted.

Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, earlier this week placed an order for 470 aircraft with an option to acquire 370 more aircraft.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

