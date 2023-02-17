‘Better before privatisation’: EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy tweets on Air India
- In a series of tweets, he said that he was fed up with Air India after the flight AI 687 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed.
Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy on Friday took to Twitter to complain about services of Tata-owned Air India, saying that the airline was "better before privatisation".
