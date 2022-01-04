An international team of scientists has created a plan for an accelerated pipeline for developing drug cocktails in fight against coronavirus pandemic, Biocon chief Kiran Majumdar Shaw said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Shaw said the pipeline could speed new and better treatments and prevent serious illness.

Kiran Majumdar Shaw shared a link that delves into the actual details of the pipeline for developing better treatments to neutralise Covid disease.

The "proactive drug development strategy" could also offer a first line of defense against future pandemics, according to the researchers. The approach would allow scientists to be ready with an arsenal of drugs that could be quickly moved into clinical trials when a dangerous new infection appears, whether a coronavirus or another pathogen.

The main goal is to make effective treatments available in weeks, not months or years.

The new strategy comes from White, of UVA’s Departments of Cell Biology and Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology; and colleagues in Seattle, at the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; the University of Maryland; and MRI Global, as well as collaborators in Estonia, Finland and Norway.

The scientists believe that prioritizing the development of drug cocktails - treatments that combine two or more medicines - would reduce the burden on healthcare systems and help prevent disease spread by limiting a virus’ ability to adapt to its hosts. This type of combination approach is already the norm for treating viruses such as HIV.

India continued to witness an increase in fresh Coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday -- the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtook Delta. The country recorded 37,379 new Covid-19 infections and 124 fatalities. The overall caseload rose to 34,960,261 while the active cases increased to 1,71,830.

