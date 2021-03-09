OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Better governance, better power delivery

Electricity distribution in India is in bad shape, with many places having poor voltage and frequent interruptions in supply. In general, delivery of energy is inefficient, and distributing power costs more than it ideally should. But a study finds this inefficiency is lower, and distribution companies (discoms) perform better, in states with stronger governance and institutions.

The study, led by Tooraj Jamasb of the Copenhagen School of Energy Infrastructure, uses data on discoms in 24 states from 2006-07 to 2011-12. To measure the quality of governance, the study uses the number of times a state was under President’s rule, and the number of times a coalition government was in power. A state’s ability to provide goods and services was measured through the ratio of surfaced road length to total road length. The government’s involvement in the state’s economy was measured through public expenditure as a percentage of economic output.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh

1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian

CEA Subramanian stresses on infra-led growth, takes on crony lending

2 min read . 01:31 PM IST
The 6 microgram with adjuvant dosage of Covaxin was found to be more robust in providing protection against covid-19 and was selected for the phase 3 trial.

Covaxin phase 2 trial data published in Lancet; 96% people show immune response

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
A man walks past graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus on a street in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai: Partial lockdown can't be ruled out, says Guardian Minister as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST

The study finds a link between the performance of discoms and the number of times a coalition has been in power. An explanation is that making decisions takes longer in coalitions and policies don’t get enough time to be implemented, resulting in inefficient management. Higher public expenditure also has a beneficial effect on how discoms perform. Other indicators related to institutions and governance were found to be insignificant.

The study also simulates what improvements in these indicators would mean for distribution companies in concrete terms. The authors find that fewer coalitions and higher public expenditure could potentially lead to a state saving 8.7% on distribution costs on average. Cost savings range from 5% for Goa to 31.6% for Jharkhand. In 2011 dollar terms, this would mean the country saving around $8 billion over five years.

Also read: “Institutions and performance of regulated firms: Evidence from electricity distribution in India"

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: An electrical substation is seen after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas. (REUTERS)

Discoms' total dues to power producers rise nearly 24% to Rs1.36 lakh cr in Dec

2 min read . 28 Feb 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout