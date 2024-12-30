Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut praised local Himachal women, who are "equally or better looking than" than actors born in the state, working tirelessly in the fields. Along with the comment, she shared a collage on social media, with pictures of herself and other actors – Preity Zinta, Pratibha Ranta and Yami Gautam.

“When I go to Himachal and see our women equally or better looking than us work tirelessly in the fields no insta no reels raising cattle and making the ends meet. I feel they can definitely do with some hype. #himachaligenes #himachaliwomen," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on the sexual harassment allegations made by Blake Lively against her It All Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

On her Instagram story, Ranaut had described the case as “worrying” and “shameful.” She drew parallels with the Bollywood industry, referencing the Hema Committee report, which highlighted similar issues in the Malayalam film industry.

The Hema Committee report was published earlier this year.

Kangana had then posted on social media, “Even in Hollywood women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed its not just bollywood (sic) similar report called Heme Committee had come out about Malayalam film industry, it is worrying and shameful."

Ranaut also commented on the Bengaluru techie’s suicide case. She said the video of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide, is heartbreaking. But also blamed men for most marriage-related cases.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is eyeing the release of her much-awaited film Emergency. The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Kangana, was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6 but was postponed due to the failure to get a clearance from the CBFC.

It was also caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused the film of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.