Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday welcomed the United Kingdom's move of adding Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, to its approved vaccine list used for travel advisory for those travelling to the UK. He said the move play a key role in strengthening the economic recovery.

"Better sense prevails! It's good to see that the UK Government has revised its travel advisory and now #Covishield qualifies as an approved vaccine. This move will play a key role in strengthening the economic recovery," he said in a tweet.

In its travel advisory issued recently, the UK government did not include Covishield to its approved vaccine list, triggering sharp reactions from New Delhi, which warned of “reciprocal measures" over “discriminatory" action.

There was widespread condemnation of the Serum Institute of India- manufactured vaccines not being included in a list of eligible Covid vaccines recognised under Britain's reviewed international travel norms, effective from October 4.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that if New Delhi did not get satisfactory response, it would be "within its rights to impose reciprocal measures".

“The basic issue is that here is a vaccine, Covishield, which is a licensed product of the UK company, manufactured in India of which we have supplied five million doses to the UK at the request of the government of the UK. We understand that this is being used under the national health system, and, therefore, non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy and does impact those of our citizens travelling to the UK," he said.

Amitabh Kant said that by not recognising Covishield, the UK had not merely impacted India, but developing nations that had been administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. “It may have furthered vaccine hesitancy fuelling anti -Vax brigade," he said.

Today, the UK added Covishield to an updated international travel advisory.

“Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," reads the advisory from the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

“You must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England," it adds.

The move will also mean that a pre-departure PCR test is no longer required as long as vaccinated travellers pre-book a day two test post-arrival in England and complete the compulsory passenger locator form in advance.

From October 4, England’s current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries based on levels of Covid risk will be scrapped and replaced with one red list only. However, until this latest update, Indians vaccinated with any vaccines in India – including Covishield – were not recognised as vaccinated under the UK’s eligibility criteria.

Under the new rules from October 4, unvaccinated Indian travellers or those not vaccinated with Covishield must take a COVID test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID tests to be taken upon arrival in England.

On arrival in England, the passengers must self-isolate in the place they have confirmed on their passenger locator form for 10 days. A privately paid-for "Test to Release" option does exist at day five, which allows an early end to the 10-day quarantine with a negative PCR test.

The Indian government has said it is working with several countries to recognise India’s vaccine certification on a “mutual reciprocal basis".

