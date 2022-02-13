The central government has approved ₹26,275 crore for continuation of umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed on Sunday.

The approval for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 moves forward the initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of Police Forces of States and Union Territories, the MHA said in a statement issued this morning.

This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to modernization and improvement with a total of ₹26,275 crore.

Provision has been made under the scheme for internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by Police, assisting States for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.

To develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in states and UTs for aiding scientific and timely investigation through modernization of resources.

For this, a central scheme for modernisation of forensic capacities with outlay of ₹2,080.50 crore has been approved.

Also, central outlay of ₹18,839 crore has been earmarked for security related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected North Eastern States and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

With the implementation of ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically.

To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE related schemes with Central budget of ₹8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to most LWE affected districts and districts of concern to consolidate the gains.

The Centre has also approved ₹350 crore for raising of reserve battalions.

