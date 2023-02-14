As Pathaan continues to break all records at box office, its fever among fans and even celebrities is nowhere to end. Above that, Shah Rukh Khan leaves no opportunity to highlight ‘Pathaan’ moments on Twitter. Recently, he shared the video of cricketer Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja performing the signature step of Pathaan song. In the post, Shah Rukh Khan said the two are dancing better than him.

The former Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were spotted grooving on the title-song of the movie Pathaan during the recently concluded India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur last week.

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

The ten seconds video of the dance of the two cricketers on ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ was shared by twitter handle named ‘@Asifsrksoldier’. Later, the video was retweeted by Shah Rukh Khan, where he said, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"

Just like the movie, its songs ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ and ‘Besharam Rang’ have been hugely applauded by the people. However, the movie also came into controversy due to the later song as well.

The dance move is expected to be performed after the team was waiting to return from the playing field after the end of India's batting innings. At first, Virat Kohli attempted to mimic the steps later he was also joined by all-rounder Jadeja.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will be playing next against Australia in the second Test match beginning in Delhi on Friday. As of now, Team India are leading the four-match Test series by 1-0 after winning the first test in Nagpur.

Shah Rukh Khan actively engages with his fans on Twitter. He also connect with public on his ‘Ask SRK’ sessions. The Pathaan star is know for his witty responses and answers to fans' questions and trolls.