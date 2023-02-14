Shah Rukh reacts to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's Pathaan viral video
While sharing the video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dancing on Pathaan song, Shah Rukh Khan applauded the two and said that they are doing the step better than him
As Pathaan continues to break all records at box office, its fever among fans and even celebrities is nowhere to end. Above that, Shah Rukh Khan leaves no opportunity to highlight ‘Pathaan’ moments on Twitter. Recently, he shared the video of cricketer Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja performing the signature step of Pathaan song. In the post, Shah Rukh Khan said the two are dancing better than him.
