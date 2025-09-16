Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Robin Uthappa get fresh ED summons in illegal betting app 1xBet case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the illegal online betting app named 1xBet, sources said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh, 43, has been asked to get recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case, sources told news agency ANI.

Singh has reportedly been asked to depose on September 23. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Uthappa, 39, on September 22, and bollywood actor Sonu Sood, 52, on September 24.

All three have been asked by the ED to appear before it for questioning at its headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read | Mimi Chakraborty appears before ED in betting app case

Betting app 1xBet case: Who all have been questioned so far? Robin Uthappa is the third former Indian cricketer to be summoned in this case in Delhi till now. Earlier, the federal probe agency questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in connection with the case.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate recorded former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty's statement of in this case.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela, Mimi Chakraborty summoned by ED in illegal betting app case

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, while actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, the sources said.

Actors Rana Daggubati and Urvashi Rautela had been asked to appeared before the ED in August. Rautela is 1xBet's Indian ambassador.

What the betting app 1xBet case? The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

The ED is looking into celebrities who endorsed these apps to clarify their financial transactions and awareness of the platforms' activities.

Advertisement

As per ANI, the broader investigation targets various celebrities and influencers who may have promoted these platforms, which are suspected of alleged tax evasion and duping investors, and has also drawn in other prominent figures, including actors and cricketers.

The case involves 1xBet, an alleged illegal online betting platform operating in India, suspected of money laundering, tax evasion, and rigging its algorithms.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry.

The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company.

Earlier this year, Telangana police filed an FIR against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

Advertisement

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, as cited by PTI, there are about 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps out of which half (about 11 crore) are regular users.

The online betting app market in India is worth over $100 billion which is growing at the rate of 30 per cent, according to experts.

The government recently told Parliament that it has issued 1,524 orders from 2022 till June 2025 to block online betting and gambling platforms.