‘Between him and PM Modi’: What Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as V-P

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that he has no information on the actual reason for Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning as the Vice-President, adding that the matter is between the former V-P and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting that Dhankhar always took the government's side, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said he never allowed the opposition, whenever it tried to raise issues, whether it was concerning farmers or poor or on foreign policy issues, news agency PTI reported.

"I don't know all those details. He (Dhankhar) was always on the government's side. He should say what happened," Kharge said in response to a question whether Dhankhar was forced to resign as he spoke in favour of farmers.

‘Never gave us an opportunity’ Kharge also said that whenever the opposition tried to raise issues concerning farmers, poor, international issues, or foreign policy, Dhankhar “never used to give” them an opportunity (in Rajya Sabha as its Chairman).

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka's Vijayapura, Kharge added, “When we tried to raise issues by giving notices on issues regarding the poor, atrocities against women, dalits, and downtrodden, and incidents like Hindu-Muslim clashes, he did not give us an opportunity. It (reason for Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President) is between him and Modi. We don't have any information on that.”

Dhankar's sudden resignation as V-P In a surprise move, Jaideep Dhankhar on July 21 resigned from his post as Vice President, citing medical reasons for his decision, but triggering speculation in political circles.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to “prioritise health care”.

The Congress party-led Opposition, however, dismissed the explanation of medical issues behind the 74-year-old's abrupt move, claiming instead that ‘far deeper reasons’ are at play.

On July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Dhankhar good health. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted with a dig at the PM. Ramesh, like he usually does, said on X that PM Modi's social media post had "added to the mystery of his abrupt exit."

Kharge refuses to comment on the KPCC president issue Responding to a question about changing the Karnataka Congress president, Kharge said, "All those things cannot be said now. Will speak later."

Currently, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is holding the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president post on an extended tenure.

There have been voices within the ruling Congress in the state to replace him, citing him holding two key positions.

