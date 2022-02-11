Beware! DGFT warns fake websites providing refunds could be ‘frauds’. READ

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's wing DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) has warned people against those using multiple websites and email IDs mimicking the official DGFT website and email for misleading and duping exporters or importers.

In an advisory issued today, the DGFT stated that such people with "vested interests" claim to be officials responsible for DGFT refunds send communication to trade stakeholders. Through such websites, they have been allegedly misleading trade stakeholders by falsely claiming to provide services rendered by DGFT, including issuance of the import and export code (IEC) number.

Beware of fake websites/emails/sms claiming to be official website for providing the services for issuance/updation of IEC and other Services of DGFT. For details may please refer the advisory issued vide Trade Notice No. 20 dated 11.06.2020. https://t.co/VozNGmZtee — DGFT (@dgftindia) February 11, 2022

“These websites appear to charge a large sum as fees from applicants besides collecting their confidential data despite the process IEC number being completely online and contactless," the circular said.

It said some of these fake websites are registered in the domain names of *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.iecregistration.org. “Exporters or importers have reported being receiving mails from email IDs such as dgft-email.nic.in, contact@dgft-in.email, im1@dgftcom-in.icu, info1@in-gov.email, dgft3@mail-govt.email, Si2@ic-gov.email, etc," the circular said, adding that these email IDs being similar to government IDs may potentially result in misleading and duping of the applicants.

As per the DGFT, the proliferation of fake websites or platforms needs to be continuously checked and reported. Engaging with such platforms may result in "possible frauds", exposure to misleading information, confusion among trade stakeholders, stealing of confidential information, etc, among others.

In this regard, the DGFT said trade stakeholders have been advised to avoid accessing such websites and platforms and sharing any information or making payments.

