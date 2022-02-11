OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Beware! DGFT warns fake websites providing refunds could be ‘frauds’. READ

Beware! DGFT warns fake websites providing refunds could be ‘frauds’. READ

The DGFT said trade stakeholders have been advised to avoid accessing such websites and platforms and sharing any information or making payments.Premium
The DGFT said trade stakeholders have been advised to avoid accessing such websites and platforms and sharing any information or making payments.
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 05:26 PM IST Livemint

  • In an advisory issued today, the DGFT states that people with “vested interests” claim to be officials responsible for DGFT refunds send communication to trade stakeholders. They mislead trade stakeholders and may result in frauds

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's wing DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) has warned people against those using multiple websites and email IDs mimicking the official DGFT website and email for misleading and duping exporters or importers.

In an advisory issued today, the DGFT stated that such people with "vested interests" claim to be officials responsible for DGFT refunds send communication to trade stakeholders. Through such websites, they have been allegedly misleading trade stakeholders by falsely claiming to provide services rendered by DGFT, including issuance of the import and export code (IEC) number. 

“These websites appear to charge a large sum as fees from applicants besides collecting their confidential data despite the process IEC number being completely online and contactless," the circular said.

It said some of these fake websites are registered in the domain names of *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.iecregistration.org. “Exporters or importers have reported being receiving mails from email IDs such as dgft-email.nic.in, contact@dgft-in.email, im1@dgftcom-in.icu, info1@in-gov.email, dgft3@mail-govt.email, Si2@ic-gov.email, etc," the circular said, adding that these email IDs being similar to government IDs may potentially result in misleading and duping of the applicants.

As per the DGFT, the proliferation of fake websites or platforms needs to be continuously checked and reported. Engaging with such platforms may result in "possible frauds", exposure to misleading information, confusion among trade stakeholders, stealing of confidential information, etc, among others.

In this regard, the DGFT said trade stakeholders have been advised to avoid accessing such websites and platforms and sharing any information or making payments.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout