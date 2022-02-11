Beware! DGFT warns fake websites providing refunds could be ‘frauds’. READ

It said some of these fake websites are registered in the domain names of *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.iecregistration.org. “Exporters or importers have reported being receiving mails from email IDs such as dgft-email.nic.in, contact@dgft-in.email, im1@dgftcom-in.icu, info1@in-gov.email, dgft3@mail-govt.email, Si2@ic-gov.email, etc," the circular said, adding that these email IDs being similar to government IDs may potentially result in misleading and duping of the applicants.