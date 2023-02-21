In this era of advanced technology, the sale of counterfeit products and other phony products on the internet has become normal. Customers are being tricked by some e-commerce retailers as they sell ‘fake products’ in the name of well-known brands. They offer replicas, first copies instead of genuine products.

Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder has posted an awareness message on his official Twitter handle for customers to stop buying ‘boAt products’ from fake websites which claim to deal in original products.

He said that it is not good for customers as well as the brand too.

“I used to feel nice when fakes came out offline as it was like the brand was finally being recognized. Now it's a major hassle because consumers buy it believing it's genuine, which is not good for them or for the brand," Aman Gupta wrote in a tweet.

He also shared a message from boAt saying, “We have seen the rise of multiple fake websites claiming to sell original boAt products. We take this opportunity to inform you that www.boat-lifestyle.com is the only official brand-owned website along authorized channels selling original boAt products. Beware of any other counterfeit websites."

pic.twitter.com/tw4BJxhNIZ — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 20, 2023

The company has requested the users to check the URL properly and encourage them to report any counterfeit websites they come across on---cyberfraudhelpline@imaginemarketingindia.com.

“This is a fraud that's taking place now online by fake sellers. Please be careful and guide if you know how to handle this," the boAt co-founder further tweeted.

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered many numerous reactions in the comment section.

“Thanks Aman. We keep watching you on #SharkTankIndiaS2 . When are you coming into laptops or tablets. We are fan of @RockWithboAt and every member in the family has one product or the other. Looking forward to #BoatLaptops or #BoatTablets," one user said.

Another user commented, “Yup . I bought my first Tws (I'm 17 so..) from an offline shop . I was so happy to buy and use boat product .But then after 3 months it stopped working and since I still had the warranty period I went for an exchange but was informed that it was a fake product."