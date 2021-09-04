Have you received a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with ₹2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'?

If yes, then beware of such deceitful messages. It is a fraud. According to the Centre's PIB Fact Check team, the Central government is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.

Online scams have become common nowadays, and scammers are adopting new tactics to dupe people for their money..

These days fraudsters have started sending a message which reads, "Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for ₹2,67,000 under Govt Yojana". It also has a link, asking people to click on it.

Did you also receive a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with ₹2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'?



BEWARE!



▶️This Message is #FAKE!



▶️Government of India is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/lFYHRozsKn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 26, 2021

The government's PIB Fact Check team regularly informs about the fake messages and fake job notifications to protect citizens from online banking frauds.

Recently, it informed the public about a message claiming that The State Bank of India (SBI)'s bank account has been blocked.

The fake message read, "Dear customer your SBI Bank Account has been blocked plz (please) update your document visit SBI website Click here to update by Net Banking...".

The government's fact check body requested people to avoid responding to emails or SMSs that ask for personal or banking details.

And, if in case someone has received any similar messages-related to SBI Bank,then they can report at--report.phishing@sbi.co.in, it added.

This message claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck



▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.



▶️If you have received any similar message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/eWQPqp2aXR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 1, 2021

Online banking and transactions are simple and convenient, but there are certain risks associated with them that may lead to financial fraud.

To report a cyber fraud, an individual can call at 155260 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.

