Beware! If you have received this message in name of 'Govt Yojana'. It's a scam
Online scams have become common nowadays, and scammers are adopting new tactics to dupe people for their money
Have you received a message claiming that your bank account has been credited with ₹2,67,000 under 'Govt Yojana'?
If yes, then beware of such deceitful messages. It is a fraud. According to the Centre's PIB Fact Check team, the Central government is not running any such scheme and is not associated with this text message.
Online scams have become common nowadays, and scammers are adopting new tactics to dupe people for their money..
These days fraudsters have started sending a message which reads, "Dear Customer, your A/C***7865 credited for ₹2,67,000 under Govt Yojana". It also has a link, asking people to click on it.
The government's PIB Fact Check team regularly informs about the fake messages and fake job notifications to protect citizens from online banking frauds.
Recently, it informed the public about a message claiming that The State Bank of India (SBI)'s bank account has been blocked.
The fake message read, "Dear customer your SBI Bank Account has been blocked plz (please) update your document visit SBI website Click here to update by Net Banking...".
The government's fact check body requested people to avoid responding to emails or SMSs that ask for personal or banking details.
And, if in case someone has received any similar messages-related to SBI Bank,then they can report at--report.phishing@sbi.co.in, it added.
Online banking and transactions are simple and convenient, but there are certain risks associated with them that may lead to financial fraud.
To report a cyber fraud, an individual can call at 155260 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.
