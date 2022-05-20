The Income Tax Department on Tuesday cautioned public against falling prey to fraudulent messages being circulated in the name of Income Tax Department.

The tax body further alerted people not to share their personal or financial details as the Department never asks for such details.

“Beware of fraudulent messages being circulated in the name of Income Tax Department! Please do not share your personal or financial details as the Department never asks for such details," the tax department tweeted.

The tax department shared a tweet from PIB Fact Check alerting people of lottery scams. Income Tax India is not running running such lucky draw.

"E-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with a false claim that the recipient has won a lottery.

▶️Beware of such lottery scams!

▶️Do not share your personal or financial information on such calls, emails and messages," PIBFactCheck tweeted.

Earlier this year, the tax body cautioned public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers and said aspirants should only consider offers or advertisements on official websites of SSC or the department.

"Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department," the department had tweeted in February this year.

With the rise in digital transactions, cyber crime has increased too. Fraudsters send fake Messages/Email claiming that the victim has won a #lottery of substantial amount of money. Once the victim gets convinced, the fraudster asks for money to process that lottery.