The Ministry of External Affairs has alerted Indian nationals against an international racket that promises jobs in Thailand only to illegally send unsuspecting candidates to Myanmar
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has alerted Indian nationals against an international racket that promises jobs in Thailand only to illegally send unsuspecting candidates to Myanmar. The people aware of the matter told news agency ANI, that more than 60 Indian nationals have been duped by the racket.
Incidences of human trade by rackets that promise jobs in other cities or internationally have been prevalent for quite some decades in the country. The MEA informed the news agency that the people taken to Myanmar have been kept in the area of Myawaddy.
Notably the Myawaddy area does not fall under the jurisdiction of the government of Myanmar. The MEA said that ethnic armed groups hold sway and Indian along with several other foreign citizens are being held by them.
The external affairs ministry informed that the Indian embassy is working with the government of Myanmar to rescue the Indian national who have been kept hostage with the ethnic groups.
"There are other efforts for rescuing these Indian citizens through various contacts among the business community. So far, the Embassy has rescued over 30 Indian citizens trapped in the Myawaddy area and continuing all efforts to get the others out as early as possible," MEA officials aware of the situation informed news agency ANI.
Myanmar is now being ruled by a military junta that overthrew the National League for Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
While international jobs are preferred by the Indian nationals, Thailand joins the league of nations as favourite destinations to work in. The league also includes Dubai, USA, Canada and other countries.
