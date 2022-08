Nowadays, consumers are receiving fraudulent messages or phone calls that claim to be from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) saying that the power supply to their houses will be disconnected owing to payment failure.

People who responded to their messages or calls have lost their money and later, register complaints with the cyber crime police. Following such incidents, BESCOM cautioned the consumers not to fall prey to these fraudsters.

“Dear Consumers, do not fall prey to SMS/ phone calls claiming to be from BESCOM. Take precautions during your online activities and keep yourself safe from fraudsters," the Bengaluru electricity board tweeted.

Generally, the Bengaluru electricity board notifies about power cuts in various areas on its official website-----bescom.co.in. It also said that the city might witness some power outages due to some pending works in several areas of Bengaluru on Sunday and Monday, that is, August 21 and 22, according to the Hindustan Times report.

The electricity board has multiple large-scale projects that have been delayed due to the monsoon showers, which uprooted many trees and electric poles, increasing the number of tasks for BESCOM. Many areas in Bengaluru also saw power cuts in various areas from August 17 to 19 this year, as per HT reports.

The silicon valley of India has been facing a lot of power cuts since July.

Check the complete list of areas here:

August 21: BWSSB Water Supply, Longford Road, Ashokanagar, Shopper Stop, Markham Road, Brigade Road, College of Commerce, Richmond Circle, Whitla Mallya Road, Siddaiah Road, Wood Street, Castle Street, Neelasandra, Anepalya, BMRCL, Garudamal, Air Force Hospital, Dommalur, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Trinity Church, Vijaz Bank, Hotel Taj, Victoria Layout, Museum Road, Albert Street, King Street, Museum Cross Road, Lavelle Road, St. Mark Road, YG Palya, KSRP, ITC Hotel, Richmond Road, Vannerpet, Lifestyle, MG Road, Hayes Road, Convent Road, SL Apartment, Richmond Town, Najappa Circle, Stain Garden, Richmond Park, Longford Road, Bright Street, Foodworld Road, Johnson Market.

August 22: Vrishabhavati R/S: 66/11kV Chandra Layout MUSS, 6611kV Sir MV Layout, 6611kV Kengeri MUSS, Mysore Road Vicinity, RBI Layout, Kottanoor, J.P. Nagar 5th Stage, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nripatunga Nagar, Jambusaware Dinne, Chunchughatta, Brigade Millennium And Brigade Gardenia Apartments And Sub-central Surroundings, H.R. main road, Down Streams of NGR Layout.