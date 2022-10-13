Beware of fake tweets, YouTube videos: NTA ‘vehemently’ denies History paper leak1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
NTA ‘vehemently’ denied the allegation of paper leak.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official statement on fake tweets and YouYube videos circulating on social media. regarding the History exam that was conducted on October 10.
“NTA vehemently denies this allegation regarding leakage of Question Paper of History (06) paper Shift - II. It is clarified that there is no leak of any Question Paper," the statement says.
It also informed that the format circulating in social media is used well after the conduct of the examination on October 10 and not the same that was delivered to the candidates.
All parties involved are warned to be on the lookout for any such social media tweets that attempt to divert sincere applicants from the real issue" the NTA says in the release.
