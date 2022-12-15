Beware of fakes, warns gold hallmarking body

Jose said there was an urgent need for a cut-off date to be declared by the government after which gold hallmarked under the old logos cannot be sold. He said some jewellers had been requesting the government for extensions of up to three months since then and are still holding on to their old stock. “The implementation of mandatory HUID hallmark from June 2021 starting from 288 districts was a landmark event in consumer protection," HFI wrote in the letter to the ministry, reviewed by Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}