OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Beware of FASTag fraud! NHAI cautions against fake sale

Some fraud FASTag cases are being seen. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has warned people about fake FASTags. NHAI said that some fraudsters started selling fake FASTag online. In fact, these fraudsters have started selling fake FASTag just like NHAI / IHMCL. These FASTag look real, but they are fake. In such a situation, users need to avoid such frauds. NHAI has said that to buy the original FASTag, you should visit https://ihmcl.co.in/ or use MyFastag App itself.

In addition, FASTag can also be purchased from listed banks and authorized point of sale agents. Information related to FASTag is also given on the IHMCL website.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges people to buy affordable medicines from Janaushadhi Kendras

1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
The car parking facility

SDMC inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. Take a look

1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
Since the highest caseload in the country was witnessed during August-September last year, those infected then may face the risk of getting it again by April-May.

Stepping up vaccine coverage in India will help check covid spread: Expert

2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives to attend the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi's Kolkata rally: Over 1,500 CCTVs, drones to ensure security

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST

You can complain about fake FASTag by calling the National Highway Authority helpline number 1033.

The government has made FASTag compulsory across the country from 15 February.

Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag will have to pay twice the fee for the category of the vehicle they are driving at electronic toll plazas across India.

The government has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

Charges for FASTag

FASTag, simple to use, reloadable tag, which enables automatic deduction of toll plaza charges and lets you pass through without stopping for any cash transaction, has a one-time fee of 200, a Reissuance fee of 100, and a refundable security deposit of 200.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout