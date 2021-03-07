Beware of FASTag fraud! NHAI cautions against fake sale

FASTag can also be purchased from listed banks and authorized point of sale agents

Some fraud FASTag cases are being seen. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has warned people about fake FASTags. NHAI said that some fraudsters started selling fake FASTag online. In fact, these fraudsters have started selling fake FASTag just like NHAI / IHMCL. These FASTag look real, but they are fake. In such a situation, users need to avoid such frauds. NHAI has said that to buy the original FASTag, you should visit https://ihmcl.co.in/ or use MyFastag App itself.

You can complain about fake FASTag by calling the National Highway Authority helpline number 1033.

Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag will have to pay twice the fee for the category of the vehicle they are driving at electronic toll plazas across India.

The government has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

FASTag, simple to use, reloadable tag, which enables automatic deduction of toll plaza charges and lets you pass through without stopping for any cash transaction, has a one-time fee of ₹200, a Reissuance fee of ₹100, and a refundable security deposit of ₹200.

