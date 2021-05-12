India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of coronavirus infection . This wave is impacting a slightly more number of younger people. So, why is the young population at risk in this wave? Dr. Satyendra Nath Mehra, Medical director, Masina Hospital explain the factors that make the youth vulnerable to the deadly novel coronavirus in this wave. According to him, young patients even with no comorbidities are worst affected due to two major factors. "Most of the younger generation patients do not even realize that their oxygen level is going low, and they continue their normal activities without any intervention. Suddenly the oxygen level drops down and the patient becomes unstable. This condition is known as "Happy Hypoxia" and it results in the progression of Covid, thereby causing even deaths, " said Dr. Satyendra Nath Mehra.

In the second wave of Corona infection, Happy Hypoxia is playing a crucial role in causing deaths in the younger generation.

"The second reason why younger people are hit by corona is that they have become laid back in following basic precautions of preventing Covid disease like wearing a mask, sanitizing hands regularly, maintaining social distancing, etc.," Dr Mehra added.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr Balram Bhargava had said the second wave of the Covid pandemic is impacting a slightly more number of younger people as they might have begun going out and also because of some variants of SARs-COV-2 prevalent in the country.

"We have found that younger people are getting slightly more involved because suddenly they have gone out and there are variants also prevalent in the nation which may be affecting them as well," he said.

Meanwhile, with 4,205 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the Union Health Ministry updated at 8 am today.

A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.





















