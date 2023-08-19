Beware of jellyfish and stingrays! You can get stung by one on Mumbai's Juhu beach1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:40 PM IST
BMC issues advisory for citizens to take precautions while venturing into the sea at Juhu beach due to jellyfish incidents.
In the wake of recent incidents of jellyfish sting at Juhu beach in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday,, issued an advisory for people to take precautions while venturing into the sea.
