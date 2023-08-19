BMC issues advisory for citizens to take precautions while venturing into the sea at Juhu beach due to jellyfish incidents.

In the wake of recent incidents of jellyfish sting at Juhu beach in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday,, issued an advisory for people to take precautions while venturing into the sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a few incidents were reported earlier, officials from the fisheries department and senior civic officials visited the beach in the western suburbs. Moreover, caution boards were put up at various locations to warn people of the sea creature, an official told PTI.

In the advisory, the civic body has asked the visitors to not venture into the sea without clothes and wear gumboots on the beach. It also advised the children to not enter into the sea water. Officials from fisheries department stated that jellyfish and stingrays get washed up on the beach in large numbers from August to October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What to do when stung by a jelly fish? The sharp barbs of stingrays can pierce the skin, while a sting from the jelly fish can cause a surge of electricity. People stung by a jelly fish can also feel a burning sensation, itching and swelling, the advisory stated.

Experts have advised the use of saltwater to clean the injured area immediately. The were asked to do so even before consulting a doctor. Lifeguards at the beach are there for help and are trained to handle such situations. The advisory also stated that ambulances are stationed at various places.