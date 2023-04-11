Beware of scammers: employees at risk as scammers pose as bosses

Beware of scammers: employees at risk as scammers pose as bosses1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
- Instead of using direct links, scammers now engage in more conversational interactions on platforms like WhatsApp.
Recently, scammers have devised a new method to steal money, as reported by an employee at Meesho, an e-commerce company in India.
As per media reports, Shikhar Saxena, the employee, received a message that appeared to be from the CEO, which would typically demand his immediate attention.
However, upon closer examination, Saxena noticed something suspicious about the message.
In a post on Twitter, Saxena points out that he received a message from the scammer writing, "I am currently on a conference call with a client and I need to provide this client with some gift. Can you confirm if you can make this purchase from Paytm? I will reimburse you."
Fortunately, Saxena did not fall for the scam and said this appears to be the "latest scam in the startup world message from the CEO." In the reply to the above-mentioned tweet, several people shared the story of being scammed.
A screen grab by a user (@ankitgwrites) points out a similar scam.
The WhatsApp message reads, "My name is Anitha from HR CareerBuilder Ltd India. Our company is hiring some people for a part-time job. You can do this in your free time and it takes 10 to 15 minutes a day."
They start with seemingly harmless messages, often pretending to be someone familiar like the CEO, to gain the user's trust. These interactions eventually lead to fraudulent requests for money, putting unsuspecting users at risk of losing their funds.
They start with seemingly harmless messages, often pretending to be someone familiar like the CEO, to gain the user's trust. These interactions eventually lead to fraudulent requests for money, putting unsuspecting users at risk of losing their funds.