Beware SBI account holders! There is a fake SMS asking PAN update. Know details1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 09:47 AM IST
Rebutting the claims made in the viral post, PIB has tweeted that a Fake message is being issued in the name of SBI
A fake message asking SBI accountholders to update their PAN is getting viral, the government has said. "Dear customer, your SBI YONO account closed today contact now and update your PAN number details", reads the viral message.