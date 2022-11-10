A fake message asking SBI accountholders to update their PAN is getting viral, the government has said. "Dear customer, your SBI YONO account closed today contact now and update your PAN number details", reads the viral message.

Rebutting the claims made in the post, PIB fact check has tweeted that a Fake message is being issued in the name of SBI and it is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked. "A Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked", a recent tweet by PIB fact check said.

A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked#PIBFactCheck



▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details



▶️Report at👇



✉️ report.phishing@sbi.co.in



📞1930 pic.twitter.com/lYpXTln4qT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 4, 2022

PIB has further cautioned that people should never respond to emails/SMS asking to share their personal or banking details. Additionally PIB has said that people can report such fake messages at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

In other news, the Finance Ministry on Monday said the State Bank of India (SBI) had been authorized to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches from November 9 to 15.

"The State rBank of India (SBI), in the XXIII Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 authorized branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 09.11.2022 to 15.11.2022," the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said the electoral bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the electoral bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day.