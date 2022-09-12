Beware! These people outside ATM booths could be fraudsters

"They would carry the ATM cards of all banks and stand outside the ATM kiosks. After spotting a person struggling to use the card, they would come to their rescue. They would help the victim to withdraw the money and they stealthily see the PIN, later deceitfully return an expired card to the unsuspecting victim. Further, if SMS for the transaction made by them is not received on the mobile phone of cheated persons and he does not get his ATM blocked then the accused persons transferred more than Rs. 40,000 in a single day from the ATM kiosks using the card," the police said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}