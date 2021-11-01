Beware! This GoI letter promising rent, job against space for WiFi tower is fake

Beware! This GoI letter promising rent, job against space for WiFi tower is fake1 min read . 03:26 PM IST
The fake letter asked ₹730 as registration fee and mentioned that the amount will not be returned to the applicant in any case
An agreement letter promising a hefty sum as rent and a job against space for setting up mobile WiFi towers, purportedly sent by the central government as part of its Digital India initiative, has been flagged as fake. The letter even bears logo of Centre's ambitious digitisation project on the top, to convince recipients about its authenticity and dupe them.
The PIB Fact Check, in a recent post on Twitter, clarified that the letter has not been sent by the Government of India and is fake.
“It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of ₹730 on the pretext of registration fee," PIB Fact Check tweeted.
The fake letter mentioned that the ₹730 registration fee will not be returned to the applicant in any case.
The fact check team further added that the letter is fake and the government has not issued an approval for this letter.
The letter promised ₹25,000 as rent for the space to set up the mobile tower, ₹30 lakh as advance beforehand and a 20-year agreement. It also promised permanent job to one with a monthly salary of ₹25,000.
One of the ways to spot a fake letter as this is to look for frequent spelling or grammar mistakes. The letter flagged by the PIB Fact Check team is full of them. This happens to be a recurring sign in most of the fraudulent communications
