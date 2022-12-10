Beware, traffic violators! Bengaluru implements a new system. Details here

Beware, traffic violators! Bengaluru implements a new system. Details here2 min read . 11:40 AM IST
- Bengaluru has introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) that will detect traffic violations and issue challans.
Bengaluru traffic police are coming up with a new system to tackle traffic violations in the city. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the city's traffic police has introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Bengaluru to detect traffic violations and issue challans .
The ITMS system will detect the following violations such as speed limit, jumping the signal, triple riding, speaking on the phone while driving, driving without seat belts, and riding without helmets.
As per the daily, the ITMS system is an artificial intelligence (AI) based system, equipped with cameras that will detect traffic violations.
Special commissioner of police (traffic) MA Saleem told the daily the objective of the ITMS was to automatically detect traffic violations in a contactless manner and send auto-generated challans to the violators with minimum human intervention.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommi inaugurated the ITMS system this week in the state's capital. At present, the advanced technological system has been implemented at 50 key traffic junctions across the country's IT capital.
The ITMS system consists of 250 automatic number-plate recognition(ANPR) cameras and 80 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras.
As soon as the camera detects a traffic violation, a challan will be generated automatically and will be sent to the violator via SMS.
ITMS is manufactured by Matrix Security and Surveillance Pvt Ltd, a private company, and the software is developed by Videonetics Technology Private Limited.
However, Bengaluru commissioner CH Pratap Reddy has clarified that the objective of the new system was “not to collect fines", but to enhance “better road behaviour and compliance".
“Make no mistake, the Objective is NOT to collect fines. It is contactless, AI-enabled & 24×7. The aim is to enhance better road behaviour & compliance," he tweeted.
Additionally, Bommai has announced the sanction of five more new traffic police stations in the next few days.
"Five new traffic police stations will come up in the Dark area (traffic black spots) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) technology will be used here. It will identify any traffic violations and will put an end to the stopping of vehicle riders, harassment, corruption, and other problems for the riding public," CM Bommai said.
He also said that the ITMS will also levy taxes and would come with a provision for traffic synchronisation. "The traffic synchronisation has already been done from Minerva Circle up to the Town Hall," he added.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka CM further said that a new traffic system has also come into being as they have now created the post of special commissioner for traffic, for which the government has appointed traffic management expert MA Salim.
"The traffic management expert and a PhD holder, M.A.Salim has been appointed for the newly created post. Already, he has brought several changes in traffic management," Bommai said.
