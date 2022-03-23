"The only way such a huge number of payment cards could appear on the dark web is through brute forcing. That means that criminals basically try to guess the card number and CVV. The first 6-8 numbers are the card issuer’s ID number. That leaves hackers with 7-9 numbers to guess because the 16th digit is a checksum and is used only to determine whether any mistakes were made when entering the number. Using a computer, an attack like this can take only six seconds," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.