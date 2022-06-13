Beware! Your pet can give you COVID. All you need to know

Beware! Your pet can give you COVID. All you need to know2 min read . 04:09 PM IST
- Cats are far more likely to catch Covid from people than transmitting it to humans
- However, in case a pet is infected it is necessary to take precautions
Beware, you can contract COVID-19 from your cat. Though the risk of catching the virus from felines is quite low, it is not impossible. A new study showed a veterinarian in Thailand contracted the coronavirus from an infected pet cat last year, which is also the first suspected case of cat-to-human transmission. The study also said cats are far more likely to catch the virus from people than transmitting it to humans. However, in case a pet is infected it is necessary to take precautions.
In August last year, a father and son in Bangkok tested positive for the COVID for which they were sent to the hospital. Meanwhile, their cat was also sent to a veterinary hospital for an exam. While the veterinarian was swabbing the cat’s nose, the animal sneezed in her face. (The veterinarian was wearing gloves and a mask during the exam, but no face shield or eye protection.)
Later, the veterinarian developed Covid-19 symptoms, including a fever and a cough. Shortly thereafter, she tested positive for the virus.
Genomic sequencing confirmed that the cat and all three people were infected with an identical version of the virus.
“When things become human diseases, we too often forget everything else," Dr. Scott Weese, an infectious diseases veterinarian at the University of Guelph in Ontario told New York Times. “I think it’s important for us to recognize this virus still can move between species."
It has been difficult to prove that cat-to-human transmission happens in natural settings, though there are other animals like mink, hamsters and deer who have reportedly transmitted the virus to humans.
The new paper appeared this week in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, which is published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The C.D.C. recommends that people who are infected with the virus avoid contact with their pets. “If you’re trying to stay away from people because you’re potentially infectious," Dr. Weese said, “just try to stay away from animals at the same time."
