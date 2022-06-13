Beware! Your pet can give you COVID. All you need to know

Beware, you can contract COVID-19 from your cat. Though the risk of catching the virus from felines is quite low, it is not impossible. A new study showed a veterinarian in Thailand contracted the coronavirus from an infected pet cat last year, which is also the first suspected case of cat-to-human transmission. The study also said cats are far more likely to catch the virus from people than transmitting it to humans. However, in case a pet is infected it is necessary to take precautions.

