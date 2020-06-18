Beyond Mumbai and Delhi, the new hotspots in India’s corona map

The argument that has been constantly offered is that we must choose between the economy and the pandemic. Between starvation and fever, we are being asked to decide what death is worse. This rather heartless debate speaks volumes about the lack of compassion in our society. Why are we even talking of economic growth when we are looking at 100,000 deaths in our cities in the next three months? The economic cost is indeed serious: 120 million people have lost their jobs and 139 million have potentially run out of their life’s savings. But that does not mean that the state should simply give up now. In fact, the only way out is for the government to take care of this population by feeding them and looking after their health needs. This could at best cost the government an extra ₹3 trillion, less than 2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and a little more than 10% of the annual budget. Let’s be generous, lockdown our cities for a few weeks more, and feed everyone who is hungry and take care of their healthcare needs.