’Beyond our control’: IndiGo responds after actor Shruti Haasan calls out airline for 4-hour delay

  • Shruti recently voiced her frustration on social media following her flight was delayed by four hours without any updates from IndiGo airlines.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 09:51 PM IST
Actor Shruti Haasan at the Hyderabad Race Club Malakpet in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Actor Shruti Haasan at the Hyderabad Race Club Malakpet in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Travelling via air has its pros and cons. One of the cons is flight delays and this is what happened with Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan. The actor was disappointed with her delayed flight and expressed it on social media.

Shruti recently voiced her frustration on social media following her flight was delayed by four hours without any updates from IndiGo airlines. She mentioned that passengers were left stranded at the airport without any information.

Also Read | IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport

Taking to X, Shruti wrote, “Hey I’m not one to normally complain but @IndiGo6E you guys really outdid yourself with the chaos today, we’ve been stranded in the airport with no information for the past four hours - maybe figure a better way for your passengers please? Information, courtesy and clarity (sic).”

Following this, the private aviator responded back and regretted for the inconvenience caused by the flight delay, but cited weather conditions in Mumbai as reasons.

IndiGo wrote, "Ms Haasan, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the flight delay. We fully understand how inconvenient extended wait times can be. The delay is due to weather conditions in Mumbai, which is affecting the arrival of the operating aircraft.”

Also Read | Viral video: IndiGo pilot refuses to take off, causing 5-hour delay | Watch

Adding, “We hope you understand that these factors are beyond our control, and we assure you that our airport team is doing their utmost to assist customers and ensure their comfort (sic).”

 

Before Shruti, even Divya Dutta slammed IndiGo for cancelling her flight without prior notification. She had she expressed her frustration on social media and referred it as a 'horrendous experience'.

Also, actor Tillotama Shome on 6 October slammed Air India for not providing information to passengers of Mumbai-London flight which was late by 8.5 hours.

The actor said that the Air India is official airline of India, but there is zero accountability and no solutions offered.

Also Read | IndiGo’s Mumbai flight en-route Doha cancelled

In the meanwhile, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and has Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam and Chennai Story in the pipeline.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Beyond our control’: IndiGo responds after actor Shruti Haasan calls out airline for 4-hour delay

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.