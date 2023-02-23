The popular reality Shark Tank India, shows entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas. The ideas they bring up are unthinkable and also catch viewers' attention. Many contestants are able to make their mark on the judges and also among the viewers.

One such contestant from season 1 Manas Madhu gained popularity for his business idea of manufacturing Kerala's banana chips. Manas pitched his brand in front of all the judges in the first season of Shark Tank India.

The entrepreneur said that before Shark Tank, the company's monthly sales has seen a multifold rise. “Earlier, our monthly sales were ₹20 lakh, while the number has gone up to ₹2.25 crore now," said Manas Madhu, narrating the success story of Beyond Snack.

The company's daily production has increased from 700 kilograms per day to 3,800 kg per day, he informed.

Ashneer Grover, one of the Shark Tank judges who invested in Beyond Snack business in season 1, said that the company had less than 1,000 stores earlier, which has now increased to 4,000.

“Beyond Snack is a perfect example of THINK LOCAL, GO GLOBAL," he added.

Madhu further expressed his gratitude to the Shark Tank reality show and Ashneer Grover for investing in his business idea and helping him reach heights.

Beyond Snack makes banana chips with the highest degree of hygiene using the best quality bananas. The company has also introduced a bunch of exciting flavors to give a twist to the traditional snack of Indian families.