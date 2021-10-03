The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypoll elections will begin at 8 am in Kolkata on Sunday. The Bhabanipur bypoll will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee whether she will remain the state's chief minister or not. Bengal's Bhabanipur assembly seat, from where Chief Minister Banerjee had contested, recorded a voter turnout of 57.09% on September 30.

During the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party (TMC) emerged winner defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by a huge margin. The TMC had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.

However, Banerjee had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly polls. Thereafter, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the bypoll.

For the Bhabanipur bypoll, BJP fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer, against the TMC chief. CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, who is also a lawyer. Congress did not contest the seat.

Apart from the Bhabanipur, the counting of votes will also be held for Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies. The counting will be held in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency, 26 rounds for Samserganj, and 24 rounds for the Jangipur constituency at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata.

The bypolls in Jangipur and Samserganj were conducted following the death of two candidates during the April-May assembly elections. Polling in Samserganj could not take place on April 26 during the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections due to the death of Congress candidate Rezaul Haque.

Similarly, the polling in Jangipur was not held due to the death of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Pradip Nandi.

TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam contest from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively. The CPI(M) has fielded Md Modasar Hossain from the Samserganj seat and Jane Alam Migya from Jangipur. Milan Ghosh is the BJP candidate from Samserganj while Sujit Das contested from Jangipur.

