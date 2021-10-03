The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypoll elections will begin at 8 am in Kolkata on Sunday. The Bhabanipur bypoll will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee whether she will remain the state's chief minister or not. Bengal's Bhabanipur assembly seat, from where Chief Minister Banerjee had contested, recorded a voter turnout of 57.09% on September 30.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}