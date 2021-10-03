West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 52,017 votes against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur Assembly by-polls after the 19th round of counting, as per the election commission.

There will be 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

Besides, Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur. The party is ahead by 33,612 and 7,691 votes in Jangipur and Samserganj respectively.

In Bengal, the counting of votes is going for three bypolls on Sunday. The Bhabhanipur by-poll will decide the fate of Banerjee as CM of Bengal. If she wins, she would continue to remain the chief minister of the state.

During the April-May West Bengal Election 2021, Banerjee lost her Nandigram seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Thereafter, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the by-poll.

Whereas, the by-poll in Jangipur and Samserganj were conducted following the death of two candidates during the April-May assembly elections. Congress candidate Rezaul Haque from Samserganj and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Nandi from Jangipur died during the Bengal Assembly election.

Currently, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam are contesting from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively. The CPI(M) has fielded Md Modasar Hossain from the Samserganj seat and Jane Alam Migya from Jangipur. Milan Ghosh is the BJP candidate from Samserganj while Sujit Das contested from Jangipur.

