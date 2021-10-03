This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Besides, Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur. The party is ahead by 33,612 and 7,691 votes in Jangipur and Samserganj respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur. The party is ahead by 33,612 and 7,691 votes in Jangipur and Samserganj respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Bengal, the counting of votes is going for three bypolls on Sunday. The Bhabhanipur by-poll will decide the fate of Banerjee as CM of Bengal. If she wins, she would continue to remain the chief minister of the state.
In Bengal, the counting of votes is going for three bypolls on Sunday. The Bhabhanipur by-poll will decide the fate of Banerjee as CM of Bengal. If she wins, she would continue to remain the chief minister of the state.
During the April-May West Bengal Election 2021, Banerjee lost her Nandigram seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Thereafter, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the by-poll.
During the April-May West Bengal Election 2021, Banerjee lost her Nandigram seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Thereafter, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the by-poll.
Whereas, the by-poll in Jangipur and Samserganj were conducted following the death of two candidates during the April-May assembly elections. Congress candidate Rezaul Haque from Samserganj and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Nandi from Jangipur died during the Bengal Assembly election.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Whereas, the by-poll in Jangipur and Samserganj were conducted following the death of two candidates during the April-May assembly elections. Congress candidate Rezaul Haque from Samserganj and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Nandi from Jangipur died during the Bengal Assembly election.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam are contesting from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively. The CPI(M) has fielded Md Modasar Hossain from the Samserganj seat and Jane Alam Migya from Jangipur. Milan Ghosh is the BJP candidate from Samserganj while Sujit Das contested from Jangipur.
Currently, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam are contesting from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively. The CPI(M) has fielded Md Modasar Hossain from the Samserganj seat and Jane Alam Migya from Jangipur. Milan Ghosh is the BJP candidate from Samserganj while Sujit Das contested from Jangipur.