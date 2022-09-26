Bhagat Singh's kin welcomes govt's decision to rename Chandigarh airport

Professor Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to name the Chandigarh airport after India's freedom fighter and called it a victory of the citizens. He said that it was a long pending decision since 2006.
“We welcome this decision. It was a long pending one as the issue was raised in 2006 and a resolution was brought in Punjab Assembly on 100th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh demanding Chandigarh airport be named after him," Professor Jagmohan Singh told ANI.
He also suggested that photographs of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev should be put up inside the airport because his mother believed that her son does not like standing alone, hence, he should be allowed to stay with his companions.
PM Modi in his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.
His nephew also said that the Haryana government started suggesting names of their own people when the issue was raised in 2006. At the same time, the Central minister's statement came that the Chandigarh airport will not be named after any particular person and it will be named only after a city.
Later, the Haryana government passed a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly in 2010 under the pressure of people to name the Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh, he added.
Jagmohan Singh also suggested that the airport should not be handed over to any corporate because it would be against the thinking of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also welcome this decision and tweeted, “We welcome the decision to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on behalf of entire Punjab...Thank you very much Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji...a big demand of Punjabis for a long time completed."
Notably, the Punjab government was in talks with the Haryana last month over renaming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
