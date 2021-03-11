OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bhagavad Gita inspires India to help humanity with Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

In the recent past when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them. India is humbled that Made-in-India vaccines are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what Gita teaches us, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

While speaking at the virtual launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi further said that "anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory near Mumbai

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
West Bengal is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 65,835 beggars.

West Bengal ranks top with 81,224 beggars: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar’s sports drama Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Amazon Prime Video picks up Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ for direct release

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
The billboard read, 'Thank You India and PM Narendra Modi for providing COVID vaccines to Canada. Long Live Canada-India Friendship.'

Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines come up in Canada's Toronto

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

"At the core of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world," PM Narendra Modi said.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Over the past few weeks, India has supplied Indian-made C-19 vaccines to over 25 countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Barbados and Cote d'Ivoire. Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. Swamiji has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout