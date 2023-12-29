Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday apologized for the incorrect translation of a verse from Bhagavad Gita on his social media handle. The post triggered accusations of promoting caste divisions in the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote, “As a routine, I upload one sloka of Bhagavad Gita every morning on my social media handles. Till date, I have posted 668 slokas."

He acknowledged the mistake and attributed it to an error made by a team member. “Recently one of my team members posted a sloka from Chapter 18 verse 44 with an incorrect translation," the chief minister said.

“As soon as I noticed the mistake, I promptly deleted the post. The state of Assam reflects a perfect picture of a casteless society, thanks to the reform movement led by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. If the deleted post has offended anyone, I sincerely apologize," Sarma added.