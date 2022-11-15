Bhagwan Birsa Munda was a torchbearer of India’s spiritual, cultural energy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said 15 November is a day to celebrate Adivasi tradition as Bhagwan Birsa Munda was not just the hero of our freedom struggle but was a carrier of India’a spiritual and cultural energy.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said 15 November is a day to celebrate Adivasi tradition as Bhagwan Birsa Munda was not just the hero of our freedom struggle but was a carrier of India’a spiritual and cultural energy.
The prime minister was greeting the nation on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas via a video message today.
The prime minister was greeting the nation on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas via a video message today.
“Expressing pride in the tribal heritage of the country through Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and resolution for the development of the Adivasi community is part of that energy," PM Modi said.
“Expressing pride in the tribal heritage of the country through Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and resolution for the development of the Adivasi community is part of that energy," PM Modi said.
He recalled the contribution of the tribal community in India’s freedom struggle and remembered key tribal movements and wars for Independence: Damin Sangram led by Tilak Manjhi; Larka movement under Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti; Tana Bhagat Movement; Vegda Bhil Movement; Naikda Movement; Sant Joriya Parmeshwar and Roop Singh Nayak; Limdi Dahod battle; Govind Guru ji of Mangarh; and Rampa movement under Alluri Sitaram Raju.
He recalled the contribution of the tribal community in India’s freedom struggle and remembered key tribal movements and wars for Independence: Damin Sangram led by Tilak Manjhi; Larka movement under Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti; Tana Bhagat Movement; Vegda Bhil Movement; Naikda Movement; Sant Joriya Parmeshwar and Roop Singh Nayak; Limdi Dahod battle; Govind Guru ji of Mangarh; and Rampa movement under Alluri Sitaram Raju.
The prime minister listed measures to acknowledge and celebrate tribal contribution. He talked about tribal museums in various parts of the country and schemes like Jan Dhan, Gobardhan, Van Dhan, Self-help Groups, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Matrutva Vandana Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojan, Mobile connectivity, Eklavya Schools, MSP for up to 90 percent forest products, Sickle-cell Anemia, tribal research institutes, free corona vaccine, and Mission Indradhanush that have benefitted the tribal community a great deal.
The prime minister listed measures to acknowledge and celebrate tribal contribution. He talked about tribal museums in various parts of the country and schemes like Jan Dhan, Gobardhan, Van Dhan, Self-help Groups, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojna, Matrutva Vandana Yojana, Gramin Sadak Yojan, Mobile connectivity, Eklavya Schools, MSP for up to 90 percent forest products, Sickle-cell Anemia, tribal research institutes, free corona vaccine, and Mission Indradhanush that have benefitted the tribal community a great deal.
PM Modi also highlighted the valour, community life and inclusion of the Adivasi Samaj. “India has to give shape to its future by learning from this grand legacy. I am sure that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will become an opportunity and medium for this."
PM Modi also highlighted the valour, community life and inclusion of the Adivasi Samaj. “India has to give shape to its future by learning from this grand legacy. I am sure that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will become an opportunity and medium for this."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.