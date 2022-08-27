Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft on EV policy to control environmental pollution1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
This new policy proposes waiving of registration fee and road tax and cash incentives for buying electric vehicles in Punjab.
With an aim to reduce environmental pollution by checking carbon emission through promotion of electric vehicles, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 27 August gave his approval for a draft of new electric vehicle policy.
This new policy proposes waiving of registration fee and road tax, and cash incentives for buying electric vehicles.
The draft policy envisages EVs will be pushed in the major cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda that collectively have over 50 per cent of the state's vehicles. The CM added the new policy also envisages registration of 25 per cent more electric vehicles in these cities.
Apart from these, CM Mann said that electric charging points infrastructure will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles.
Also, establishing the state as a hub for manufacturing EVs, their components and electric batteries, and, setting up a centre of excellence will be part of the state's policy, the CM said.
The provision of the draft policy include cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles in the state, and waive registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles.
"The first 1 lakh buyers of the electric vehicles will get a financial incentive of up to ₹10,000, whereas first 10,000 buyers of electric auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw will get a concession of up to ₹30,000." the statement said.
The first 5,000 e-cart buyers will get an incentive up to ₹30,000 and first 5,000 buyers of light commercial vehicles will get an incentive between up to ₹30,000- ₹50,000, CM Mann said, adding views of people will be taken before finalising the policy.
With PTI inputs.
