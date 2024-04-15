Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal as court extends judicial custody: 'Treating him like a hardcore criminal...'
Punjab CM expresses concern over treatment of Arvind Kejriwal in custody.
Punjab Chief Minister met with his Delhi counterpart on Monday even as a court extended judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal.
“It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals, schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big criminal," Mann told reporters after the meeting.
