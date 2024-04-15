Hello User
Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal as court extends judicial custody: 'Treating him like a hardcore criminal...'

Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal as court extends judicial custody: 'Treating him like a hardcore criminal...'

Livemint

Punjab CM expresses concern over treatment of Arvind Kejriwal in custody.

Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal as court extends judicial custody: 'Treating him like a hardcore criminal...'

Punjab Chief Minister met with his Delhi counterpart on Monday even as a court extended judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal.

“It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals, schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big criminal," Mann told reporters after the meeting.

(with inputs from agencies)

