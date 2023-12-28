Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government after the latter rejected the tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day.

CM Mann claimed that the decision of the centre shows how much "poison" it has in its heart against the people of Punjab. Taking to 'X', CM Mann wrote, “Today, the value of the martyrdom of Punjabis by the BJP government at the centre has been presented to 3 crores Punjabis through the media. This time again the tableau of Punjab was not included in the 26th January parade...we sent 3 subjects... 1. History of Martyrs of Punjabis 2. History of Mai Bhago Ji 3. Priceless heritage of Punjab."

"This decision of the BJP government at the centre shows how much poison is in their hearts against Punjabis," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Harjeet Grewal said that the tableau that doesn't meet the set parameters is rejected.

"There is a committee to select the tableaus and there are some set parameters which have to be met. If a tableau doesn't meet the set parameters, it is rejected. I think that the Aam Aadmi Party tries to mislead people and make false accusations against the centre. They should come up with the details on why it was rejected".

The centre has rejected the tableaus of Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Republic Day.

