CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, in an effort to tackle the drug menace in the state, bulldozed the houses of alleged kingpins Sonu, and Rahul Hans. The officials of AAP government in Punjab said that a total of 78 properties of drug mafias have been identified, and those will be razed following legal procedures.

One illegally built house of drug mafia Sonu was demolished on Monday night in village Talwandi Klan. Punjab police said the accused Sonu had been involved in the drug trade for the past three years and has been facing six cases.

Another property was razed in the Himmat Nagar area of Dugri on Tuesaday. this belonged to Rahul Hans. According to NDTV report, Rahul Hans' mansion was worth ₹47 lakh.

Ludhiana's Additional Commissioner of Police Gurdev Singh, who was supervising the operation, said the action was taken under the Punjab government's 'War on Drugs' campaign.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal told PTI, "We have identified 78 more properties. Wherever properties have been built using drug money will be demolished as per the procedure."

About razing the property of Sonu, the officer said, "We had his property frozen some time ago. Yesterday, the police took the action in coordination with civil authorities."

In order to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha wrote to the deputy commissioners, asking them to wipe out the drug menace from their jurisdictions.

KAP Sinha has asked the deputy commissioners to ensure an adequate number of rehab and drug de-addiction centres have the necessary equipment, medicines, testing kits and required staff, an official statement said.

The Punjab government, on Monday, announced a crackdown on drug abuse in the state. The district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of adequate rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities.

In the official statement released on Monday, Punjab government noted that its action could cause distress amongst habitual users of drugs.