Bhagwant Mann shares debt detail with governor, seeks five years debt repayment moratorium
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said his government has send an account on the money spent out of the debt it raised to the Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urge him to convince the prime minister to not only release the pending RDF but also accord a moratorium on debt repayment of the state for at least 5 years.