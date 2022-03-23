The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, 24 March, news agency ANI Quotes Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This is going to be Mann's first meeting with the PM after being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab.

He had earlier taken to Twitter to say: “After taking over as the chief minister of Punjab, I have sought time from prime minister and home minister for a courtesy call and to discuss issues related to Punjab."

Mann had sought time for a meeting with the PM, which had been conveyed to his office, said officials in the Chief Minister’s Office. They said it was a courtesy call by the CM after assuming office. However, important issues concerning Punjab are expected to be discussed.

PM Modi had congratulated Mann when the poll results were declared and had assured that they would work together for the growth of Punjab.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people," tweeted PM Modi.

Mann was administered oath as the chief minister on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. The Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

