Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to resign from MP post tomorrow
- Mann is a Member of Parliament from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency
Punjab chief minister designate Bhagwant Mann will tender his resignation from Member of Parliament post tomorrow, March 14.
He is a Member of Parliament from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Mann held a roadshow on Sunday in Amritsar to thank the people of the state for entrusting AAP with a sweeping majority.
Ahead of the roadshow, the two leaders visited Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Jallianwala Bagh memorial.
"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar today to thank the people," said Mann.
The AAP swept the Punjab assembly polls by bagging 92 of 117 seats.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
