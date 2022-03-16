Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM today, Charanjit Channi not invited

Aam Admi Party (AAP)'s Punjab face Bhagwant Mann is all set to be sworn in state's Chief Minister at 11.30 am at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all its MLAs while the outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi hasn't been invited.

